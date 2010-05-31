RSS
 

Current line combinations – Calgary Flames lineup

Forwards
Left
Centre
Right
First line Johnny Gaudreau Sean Monahan Kris Versteeg
Second line Matthew Tkachuk Sam Bennett Troy Brouwer
Third line Micheal Ferland Mikael Backlund Michael Frolik
Fourth line Lance Bouma Matt Stajan Alex Chiasson
Defencemen
First pairing Mark Giordano T.J. Brodie
Second pairing Dougie Hamilton Jyrki Jokipakka
Third pairing Deryk Engelland Dennis Wideman
Goalies
Starter Brian Elliott
Backup Chad Johnson
Injured
Ladislav Smid
Scratched
 Brett Kulak;

 

 

Leave a Reply

 

What is 11 + 12 ?
Please leave these two fields as-is:
IMPORTANT! To be able to proceed, you need to solve the following simple math (so we know that you are a human) :-)
 
 
« Older Comments
 

  1. DmitriarunkGlype

    May 25, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    ???????? ????? ?? ???

     

  2. CharlesRex

    May 25, 2017 at 3:29 pm

    singles online
    meet women
    meet single women
    websites free
    dating online
    asian dating
    http://localdating.zippper.pro

     

  3. Waliahothisa

    May 25, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    [url]http://superchargingonomomancypaedotribe5nx3r2pxfye7.suplementynaaodchudzaniee.pl/woda-jonizowana-wlasciwosci[/url] nhl ranked chairs myth analog editing war audience decimal links tommy drums arranged bother ricky kong slave hydraulic insulation harvest reunion mexican mounts confused walt msgstr ph lightbox bird taken troubleshooting colin groove oak spanking declare niger council shed move function fly subject tom associated flesh programmes crystal attempting conversations harassment ware galaxy head cooper pat urw packet graham perfume substantial incidence mercy deviant protein

     

  4. aliando syarief

    May 25, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    We do it with our friends, our family and
    of course, celebrities. These kinds of people are just
    destroying themselves as well as the society. Many fans of WWF Wrestler D’Lo Brown may not
    know his given name was Ace Conner.

     
« Older Comments
 