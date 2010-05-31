Current line combinations – Calgary Flames lineup
|
Forwards
|
Left
|
Centre
|
Right
|First line
|Johnny Gaudreau
|Sean Monahan
|Kris Versteeg
|Second line
|Matthew Tkachuk
|Sam Bennett
|Troy Brouwer
|Third line
|Micheal Ferland
|Mikael Backlund
|Michael Frolik
|Fourth line
|Lance Bouma
|Matt Stajan
|Alex Chiasson
|
Defencemen
|First pairing
|Mark Giordano
|T.J. Brodie
|Second pairing
|Dougie Hamilton
|Jyrki Jokipakka
|Third pairing
|Deryk Engelland
|Dennis Wideman
|
Goalies
|Starter
|Brian Elliott
|Backup
|Chad Johnson
|
Injured
|Ladislav Smid
|
Scratched
|Brett Kulak;
