Current line combinations – Calgary Flames lineup

Forwards
Left
Centre
Right
First line Johnny Gaudreau Sean Monahan Kris Versteeg
Second line Matthew Tkachuk Sam Bennett Troy Brouwer
Third line Micheal Ferland Mikael Backlund Michael Frolik
Fourth line Lance Bouma Matt Stajan Alex Chiasson
Defencemen
First pairing Mark Giordano T.J. Brodie
Second pairing Dougie Hamilton Jyrki Jokipakka
Third pairing Deryk Engelland Dennis Wideman
Goalies
Starter Brian Elliott
Backup Chad Johnson
Injured
Ladislav Smid
Scratched
 Brett Kulak;

 

 

