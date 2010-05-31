RSS
 

Current line combinations – Calgary Flames lineup

Forwards
Left
Centre
Right
First line Johnny Gaudreau Sean Monahan Kris Versteeg
Second line Matthew Tkachuk Sam Bennett Troy Brouwer
Third line Micheal Ferland Mikael Backlund Michael Frolik
Fourth line Lance Bouma Matt Stajan Alex Chiasson
Defencemen
First pairing Mark Giordano T.J. Brodie
Second pairing Dougie Hamilton Jyrki Jokipakka
Third pairing Deryk Engelland Dennis Wideman
Goalies
Starter Brian Elliott
Backup Chad Johnson
Injured
Ladislav Smid
Scratched
 Brett Kulak;

 

 

Leave a Reply

 

What is 9 + 6 ?
Please leave these two fields as-is:
IMPORTANT! To be able to proceed, you need to solve the following simple math (so we know that you are a human) :-)
 
 
« Older Comments
 

  1. bacaselengkapnya

    April 14, 2017 at 11:01 pm

    Let’s take the example of online Punjabi news
    portals and e-newspapers. Indian politics news is also very important for some.
    The Turkish newspaper also writes that he has lifted the ban and around the space of Thessaloniki.

     

  2. Berita terkini

    April 14, 2017 at 11:16 pm

    We will provide all the possible information that you could ever want from local restaurants, schools,
    movies, shopping to theatre, music, art exhibitions and other events closest to you.

    Hindi news is an obvious in the country where the bollywood is the main
    industry for movies and makes a large level impression on
    the business of news also. In fact, I think you’ll find a good portion of
    most papers are simple rewrites of press releases or AP stories,
    with very little real reporting being done at all.

     
« Older Comments
 