RSS
 

Current line combinations – Calgary Flames lineup

Forwards
Left
Centre
Right
First line Johnny Gaudreau Sean Monahan Kris Versteeg
Second line Matthew Tkachuk Sam Bennett Troy Brouwer
Third line Micheal Ferland Mikael Backlund Michael Frolik
Fourth line Lance Bouma Matt Stajan Alex Chiasson
Defencemen
First pairing Mark Giordano T.J. Brodie
Second pairing Dougie Hamilton Jyrki Jokipakka
Third pairing Deryk Engelland Dennis Wideman
Goalies
Starter Brian Elliott
Backup Chad Johnson
Injured
Ladislav Smid
Scratched
 Brett Kulak;

 

 

Leave a Reply

 

What is 13 + 15 ?
Please leave these two fields as-is:
IMPORTANT! To be able to proceed, you need to solve the following simple math (so we know that you are a human) :-)
 
 
« Older Comments
 

  1. episode choose your story download apk

    March 22, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    I enjoy what you guys tend to be up too.
    This sort of clever work and reporting! Keep up the
    amazing works guys I’ve you guys to our blogroll.

     

  2. mortal kombat x jason combos

    March 22, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    I need to to thank you for this good read!! I certainly loved every little bit of it.
    I have got you saved as a favorite to look at new things
    you post…

     

  3. ????? ????? ????

    March 22, 2017 at 11:13 pm

    obviously like your web site however you have to test the spelling
    on several of your posts. Many of them are rife with spelling problems
    and I in finding it very bothersome to tell the truth then again I’ll certainly come back
    again.

     

  4. ??? ????? ???????

    March 23, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    Hey there just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you know
    a few of the pictures aren’t loading properly. I’m not sure why but
    I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different web browsers
    and both show the same results.

     

  5. uniform supplier

    March 23, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    Just want to say your article is as surprising. The clearness for your submit is simply cool and that
    i could suppose you’re knowledgeable on this
    subject. Well along with your permission allow me to seize your feed to stay
    updated with coming near near post. Thank you 1,000,000 and please
    keep up the rewarding work.

     

  6. sbobet online

    March 23, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger.
    I’ve joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your excellent post.
    Also, I have shared your web site in my social networks!

    situs sbobet

     
« Older Comments
 