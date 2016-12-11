Calgary wins 6 in a row, (briefly) takes over first in the Pacific Division

The first-place Calgary Flames.

Just a few weeks ago, that seemed beyond far-fetched, almost impossible to imagine.

After Saturday’s 6-2 shellacking of the Winnipeg Jets at the Saddledome, it’s a reality.

That’s right — the Flames, having now extended their winning spree to six consecutive contests, are perched atop the Pacific Division standings.

“I think we worked hard to get there, and it’s a great feeling,” said Flames centre Mikael Backlund. “Now, we just have to keep pushing. We can’t get satisfied. We just have to push ourselves to get even better. I think we have a lot of potential on this team and if we can keep pushing each other, I think we can do really well this year.”

This has all the makings of a December to remember for the Flames.

Their power play is suddenly sizzling, striking twice more against the Jets.

They’re getting offence from all four lines and from the rearguards, too.

Chad Johnson has been oh-so-stingy between the pipes and their other ‘Johnny’ — that would be superstar winger Johnny Gaudreau — has rattled off four straight multi-point performances since returning from surgery to repair a broken finger.

Thanks to their recent roll, the Flames (16-13-2) are now one point ahead of three other squads — the Anaheim Ducks, Edmonton Oilers and San Jose Sharks — in the Pacific Division race.

