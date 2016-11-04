Calgary Flames 3, San Jose Sharks 2

Matthew Tkachuk, in his 10th game of the season, scored twice to defeat San Jose. That was the Sharks first home loss of the season.

The 10-game milestone has traditionally been a big deal with rookies, however we’re seeing more and more teams keep their rookies in order to have them develop in the NHL rather than the AHL — or in Tkachuk’s case the OHL.

The story for the Flames continues to be, where is the top line? They’ve been invisible for 11 games this year. It was encouraging to see Glen Gulutzan put Giordano and Brodie back together again, and after the Sharks game can’t imagine them being split up again.

For all the fuss that’s been made over the Flames’ poor start, they are 1 point under .500 and 4 points out of first in the conference. Now that they are on the road they are starting to play a little better, maybe the crazy November schedule is just what they needed.

