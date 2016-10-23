St. Louis Blues 6, Calgary Flames 4

Actually I think this score favours the Flames. If it wasn’t for the questionable goaltending of Jake Allen — and excellent goaltending by Chad Johnson — this game could have been much worse.

The bright spot was Chad Johnson, who has emerged as Calgary’s number one goaltender while Brian Elliot works through some issues. I also thought Versteeg, Bennett and Ferland all had strong games. Now that I think about it, so did Girodano. Hamilton, on the other hand, made some pretty glaring mistakes that led to Blues goals. Most expensive mistake since Matt Stajan.

Noticeably absent was Matthew Tkachuk. I’m not sure if he got nicked up, but he didn’t play in the St. Louis game.

Check out HockeyBuzz’s When it rains, it pours post on the start the Flames are off to. Todd’s got more time than I do.

