Carolina Hurricanes 4, Calgary Flames 2

And the Flames edition of a ‘fast start’ continues.

Well at least we got a goal from Gaudreau, and the penalty kill looked okay — despite allowing 2 goals. The power play however, yikes. The Flames went 0-for-6 with the man-advantage and are 1-for-22 this season.

Summary:

Jeff Skinner had a goal and an assist, and Eddie Lack made 24 saves to help the Carolina Hurricanes to a 4-2 win against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday.

Teuvo Teravainen, Victor Rask and Viktor Stalberg also scored in the Hurricanes’ first victory of the season and first win at Calgary in eight games dating to Dec. 12, 2002.