Calgary Flames 4, Buffalo Sabres 3 (OT)

Well of all the games that Calgary has played so far, this was one of them.

I’d say it was the game that they most deserved to lose, but the second game against Edmonton was that. For this game they actually played pretty well, out-shooting Buffalo 34-21, however Chad Johnson had to be sharp. The Sabres had a lot of good scoring chances in those 21 shots, and 3 went in, which doesn’t speak to how well Johnson played.

Calgary had a goal called ‘on’, have you ever seen that? I haven’t. The Flames scored after the whistle and the goal was immediately waved off, but then after discussion the refs announced it as a good goal. Weird.

In overtime Monahan cross-checked Reinhart (I think it was) right into the boards, took the puck and after a couple passes scored in overtime. I kept waiting for the whistle to call that boarding penalty but it never came.

I heard it explained best on the Fan960 this morning, that Calgary was due for a little puck luck. And that is just what happened.

