Calgary Flames 1, Vancouver Canucks 2 (SO)

That makes three losses in three games, each of which were lost in their own unique way.

Game 1. Elliot couldn’t stop a shot. After surrendering 6, the Flames were in too deep a hole.

Game 2. The Flames came out flying in the first period, then disappeared for the last 40 mins. It was bizarre. The PP and PK that were great in the first game were non-existent in this one.

Game 3. Calgary could not score a goal. The only reason this game went to OT was because Louis Eriksson scored into his own net to give Calgary the lead until the final 3 minutes. Then Calgary couldn’t even score in four shootout attempts.

What a garbage way to start the season… with six points up for grabs against arguably the two worst teams in the league Calgary comes away with one point.

