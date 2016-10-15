Two games in and we’re already down 12-7 to the Oilers

So the first loss I get. Elliot was awful, Grossman didn’t help by repeatedly setting up Oilers in our own slot and McDavid got a penalty shot awarded for some reason. The Oilers scored seven on 28 shots. The first two shots of the game went in. So I get it.

The second loss however, I do not get. Here’s Elliot after the first loss:

“It was kind of one of those nights where everything that could go wrong, did go wrong,” Elliott said. “That’s not the way you want to start the season. The good thing is we have these guys back at home [Friday] and we’ll get back to the drawing board.”

So I don’t know what was written on that drawing board, but I’m going to guess it was “Goaltending = Better.” It seemed to be at the expense of the rest of the team.

Calgary had 24 shots in the first period, then 11 shots in the last two. Calgary was 0-5 on the powerplay and Edmonton was 2-4. It was embarassing.

Also Elliot’s GAA is 5.07 and Sv% is .818. I hope that’s not what’s on the drawing board.

