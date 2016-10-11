Gaudreau signs 6-year, $40.5 contract – also other stuff has happened!

It’s a big day, and I don’t have a lot of time so here are the highlights:
- Gaudreau’s six-year, $40.5 million contract, will pay him the same amount of money Mark Giordano makes annually – $6.75 million. I can’t tell you what a great deal I think this is, I thought for sure we’d be in the $7-8M/year range.
- Treliving also inked Kris Versteeg – fresh off a tryout with the Edmonton Oilers – and rumour has it he may take Michael Ferland’s spot on the top line with Gaudreau and Monahan. The best part is that the Oilers made him an offer and he turned it down.
- Matthew Tkachuk will start the season as a Calgary Flame. He’ll do his 9 games then be sent down, unless…. he BENNETTS!
- Tyler Wotherspoon and Linden Vey was also sent to Stockton via waivers, although expect to see them in Flames jersey at some point this year. Ditto Hunter Shinkaruk.
- Brandon Bollig cleared waivers and is expected to report to Stockton.
- Higgins and Korpikoski were released, no huge surprise here.
- Freddie Hamilton has stuck around, a bit of a surprise there.
- Both Brett Kulak and Nicklas Grossmann will be on the opening night roster, that puts us at 8 D, which is not going to last.
Tomorrow night is Hockey Night in Alberta and the beginning of the 2016/17 season… Why it’s Christmas Day… God bless us everyone!