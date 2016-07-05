Troy Brouwer and Chad Johnson in; Colbourne, Ortio, Raymond out

Acquisitions

Calgary inked Troy Brouwer to a four-year/$18-million deal and goaltender Chad Johnson to a one-year/$1.7 million deal. Along with draft day trade acquisition Brian Elliot you’ve got to be happy with what the Flames acquired.

Unrestricted free agents

Joni Ortio, Bill Arnold, Kenny Agostino, Josh Jooris, Joe Colborne, Drew Shore, Bryce van Brabant, Turner Elson and Kevin Poulin all received qualifying offers and became unrestricted free agents on July 1.

Joe Colborne has signed for two years at $2.5M per season with the Colorado Avalanche. This is probably the off-season move that has me the most upset. Colborne has slowly improved over the last few years and should probably improve for the next few more before plateauing.

Also Mason Raymond was bought out of his contract, so he’ll be looking for a job come fall.

