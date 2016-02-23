Calgary acquires Hunter Shinkaruk from the Canucks

Markus Granlund is no longer a Calgary Flame. Hunter Shinkaruk is — or a Stockton Heat anyway.

The Flames were able to swap the 22-year-old for a former 1st round pick in Hunter Shinkaruk. I’m not sure what Vancouver was thinking in this instance, since they are a year behind Calgary in their own rebuild. I guess they figured that they needed some depth at centre, and that they had enough prospects with scoring ability to trade one for a bottom six forward?

Obviously both players still have their careers ahead of them but at this point it seems like Granlund projects to be a middle-6/bottom-6 forward while Shinkaruk’s productions leaves reason to optimistic about his future as a top-6 guy at the NHL level.

It’s not all roses for the Calgary Flames though, at least one Vancouver blogger feels that Granlund may turn out to be a long-term NHLer where Shinkaruk will not. Even though he raises a couple good points, I still like our chances of winning this one long-term.

A Calgary native, Shinkaruk was drafted by the Canucks in the first round (24th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft. The 21-year-old has 21 goals and 18 assists in 45 games this season with the AHL’s Utica Comets. The winger made his NHL debut this season on Nov. 16 for Vancouver against Montreal.

Granlund is a 22-year-old forward who has gotten off to a respectable start to his NHL career tallying 14 goals and 28 points in his first 86 NHL games.

Anaheim Ducks 5, Calgary Flames 2

Hey guess what? The Flames lost a game in Anaheim! I know right? It’s shocking that the Flames — who haven’t won in Anaheim in more than a decade — lost another one on Sunday.

Ryan Kesler had two goals and an assist to help the Anaheim Ducks to a 5-2 win against the Calgary Flames. Patrick Maroon, Ryan Getzlaf and Kevin Bieksa scored for the Ducks (31-19-8). The Flames (26-29-3), who got goals from Mark Giordano and Mikael Backlund, have lost 22 straight regular-season games in Anaheim. Their last win was Jan 19, 2004.

